Cycle shop owner raises £155 for charity

A CHEQUE for £155 has been presented to the Chiltern Centre in Henley by a shopkeeper.

Jason Acock, who owns Henley Cycles in Duke Street, raised the money by offering customers coffee and asking for donations.

He said: “We want to support the community and I thought it would be good to give a little bit back. I think any amount of money for any charity, whether it’s big or small, has to be a positive thing.”

Liz Deacon, the charity’s community fundraiser, said: “We need to raise £200,000 a year just to keep the doors open.

“Times are hard and there’s a lot of pressure on grants and trusts so we do rely hugely on the community through things like this and people coming to our events. We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has visited Henley Cycles and had a cup of coffee and put some money in the pot.

“We’re very much a community charity and we couldn’t do it without the community, it’s as simple as that.”

Mr Acock, a former town sergeant who opened his shop in March, says he plans to raise money for a mental health charity next.