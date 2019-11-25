Reverse Advent calendar in aid of charities

A NEW care home in Henley has launched a reverse Advent calendar challenge to support the YMCA and youth and community group Nomad.

Henley Manor in Mill Lane is encouraging people to donate one item daily from a suggested list for 24 days. Once the box is filled, it will be delivered to the charities to help support families in need at Christmas.

Saad Baig, customer relationship manager at Henley Manor, said: “The YMCA and Nomad do amazing work supporting young people in need of food, shelter and support. Anyone is welcome to take part. Eeach box costs approximately £30 to make and any donations of the required items would be greatly received.”

YMCA general manager Lisa Grant said: “Christmas is a time for families and some of the tenants at Henley YMCA are estranged from their families.

“The surprise boxes will help them to give them a sense of inclusion in the wider community at this special time of year. In addition, as many of the tenants are on low incomes, these boxes will bring a little bit of cheer into their lives over the festive period.”

The full list of items is: box of cereal; instant coffee; tinned meat; tea bags; pasta sauce; shower gel or shampoo; tinned fruits; biscuits or crackers; instant mash; washing powder; non-alcoholic drinks; tinned soups; hot chocolate; jam; tinned vegetables; pancake mix; crisps; chocolates; long-life juice; toothpaste or toothbrush; pasta; scarves or hats; Christmas cake; mince pies.