Monday, 25 November 2019

Law firm cutting down carbon footprint

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy is bidding to reduce its carbon footprint.

Its offices in Reading are powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity and its office in Thames Side, Henley, is set to follow suit.

The firm has also set targets for reducing its consumption of energy, water, paper and other resources and more items such as stationery and toner cartridges are being recycled.

One day staff wore green when raising money for two charities, Age UK and the League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Managing partner Tim Clark said protecting the environment was an issue of paramount importance to the business and its clients and staff.

Pictured are Henley office staff wearing green, left to right, Jessica Smith, Shashi Sachdeva, Sophie Clark and Stephen Bucknill

