Monday, 25 November 2019

Students contribute to report on bullying

STUDENTS at The Henley College have added their thoughts to a report about tackling bullying.

The college teamed up with young people from Raw Mentoring in Reading, Kidscape, Young NCB and the Diana Award to put forward their recommendations.

The report, which has been published by the Anti Bullying Alliance, is called Change Starts With Us and asks for action to prevent bullying in schools.

Student Bethany Hayes (second right) said: “It was a really inspiring opportunity and it was good to come together for the same cause, with people from different areas. I really believe we will make a difference.”

She is pictured with Emily Foster, Lia Huxtable and Assia Alami-Choauni.

