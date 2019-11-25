GB hockey stars shows pupils her stick skills

INTERNATIONAL hockey player Amy Costello (back row middle) visited Shiplake College to lead a training session with its sixth form girls.

She also gave a talk to the college’s hockey players and sports scholars about her career.

The 21-year-old first played for Scotland in 2016 and made her Great Britain debut in 2018. She hopes to be in the GB squad trying to qualify for theTokyo Olympics next year.

Head of hockey Tom Walter said: “Amy ran an engaging and enjoyable session for the squad. She was happy to give students some individual advice and show them a few of her own stick skills.

Ellen Hodson, captain of hockey, said: “It was very inspiring being trained and receiving advice from such a successful GB athlete.”