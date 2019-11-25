New house planned on BBC land

PLANS to demolish a house on the Crowsley Park estate and build a new one in its place have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

A Ms Walley wants to knock down Crowsley Park Lodge in Harpsden Bottom and build a four-bedroom property.

Crowsley Park is owned by the BBC, which uses the site as a receiving station.

A design and access statement prepared by the Barn Partnership, of Beenham, says: “Crowsley Park Lodge is a detached dwelling that sits in the foot of a valley at one of the former drive entrances to a much grander house, which is out of sight from the proposal site.

“The setting for the house is of a small parcel of land set within a largely wooded area. The area is quite intimate and there are no long-distance views available due to the topography and trees. There are no nearby/neighbouring houses.

“The proposed design has been based upon a traditional country house with a mixture of render, brick work and slate roofing.

“With only a modest increase in height over the existing, the first-floor area is improved greatly without the need to increase floor space to accommodate modern living.

“A flat roof orangery has been designed to look like an extension so the new home would appear to have evolved over time despite being a new build.”

It says the house would be of a “sustainable” design and built to a high standard in the conservation and efficient use of energy, water and materials.

The statement adds: “Heating will be via air source heat pumps, glazing will be of an exceptionally high thermal standard and intelligent controls will be used for all mechanical and electrical services.

“The proposal responds positively to and respects the character of the site and its surroundings, the landscape will be enhanced and planting will increase bio-diversity on a site currently denuded of all vegetation and wildlife.”

The council is due to make a decision by January 7.