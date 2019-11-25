Rebel talks

EXTINCTION Rebellion Henley is to give talks in Henley and Nettlebed on Tuesday.

Topics will include the climate emergency and the main conclusions from scientific research to date.

The event at Drifters coffee shop in Duke Street, Henley, is from 6.15pm to 8.15pm and the one at Nettlebed village hall from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Entry to both talks is free and all are welcome to attend. Registration for the Drifters talk is required at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/

extinction-rebellion-talk-tickets-82616276507