Monday, 25 November 2019

Surprise donation

A TEENAGER from Henley has received £30 from an anonymous donor after he completed the Henley half marathon last month.

Alex Miles-Kingston, 13, of Harpsden Way, Henley, was one of the youngest entrants and was supported by his mother Charlotte.

He was running in aid of Tushinde, a charity which helps vulnerable children in Nairobi, and raised more than £650.

His mother said: “We want to thank the kind person who sponsored him for the Henley half marathon, supporting Tushinde and inspiring him for the future with their very thoughtful words. It is really appreciated.”

Alex said he had enjoyed the run, especially running along the river, and it felt like a “massive achievement”.

