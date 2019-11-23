Driver to face trial over fatal collision

A VAN driver is to stand trial accused of causing the death of an elderly pedestrian in Henley.

Arif Hussain, 34, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Mary Holt by driving his Ford Transit van without due care and attention.

The collision happened in Northfield End on May 10 and 84-year-old Mrs Holt died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford two weeks later.

Hussain, of London Road, Camberley, opted for a trial at Oxford Crown Court, where he will appear on December 19.

Peter Ryman, prosecuting, told the court: “The collision involved a van being driven by the defendant, Mr Hussain, and a pedestrian Mary Holt.

“The van was travelling towards the town centre. It approached a roundabout, took a second exit towards the town centre.

“Mrs Holt was in the central island area crossing the road heading towards Marlow Road.

“She is thrown away from the van and she lands heavily on her head.”

He said Hussain had given a detailed statement to the police voluntarily in which he said he had not expected to encounter a pedestrian “in the road”. He had braked but was unable to avoid the collision.

Mr Ryman said the incident was captured on a bus’s CCTV and there were eyewitnesses.

He added that the defendant was “remorseful”.

Hussain was released on unconditional bail.

Mrs Holt, who was retired, had lived in Henley for about 60 years and was a member of Phyllis Court Club.

She was also a member of the congregation at Sacred Heart Church in Henley.

She spent her career working for British Airways, looking after VIPs using the airline.