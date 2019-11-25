Council leader says sorry for work delay

A COUNCIL leader has apologised after work to resurface a road near Henley Bridge overran by two days.

The road was meant to be closed overnight from Monday to Friday last week in order to resurface part of the road on the Berkshire side of the bridge.

However, the work continued into Monday and Tuesday nights this week.

John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council and chairman of Remenham Parish Council, apologised to drivers who were inconvenienced.

In a letter to this week’s Henley Standard, he said: “This is part of major investment to maintain our network to ensure a smooth ride for all who use it, especially at this key point between two counties.

“Thank you to all drivers and residents, on both sides of the bridge, for your patience while we completed the works in this very difficult area.”

At a meeting of Henley Town Council on Tuesday members demanded to know why the work had over run and criticised the lack of signage.

Councillor Glen Lambert said that on one occasion he drove down White Hill and there was just a single sign saying “road closed”, not “bridge closed”, and that Wokingham Borough Council had failed to put any road diversion in place.

“I believe they had to cancel that night’s work because of it,” he said. “It was a masterclass in mismanagement.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann said the closure was supposed to be from 8pm but at 7pm on Tuesday there were barriers in the road informing drivers it was closed.

He said: “Can we ask Wokingham Borough Council why we weren’t notified of this change and why there were no signs out?”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It was appalling and could have been handled so much better.”