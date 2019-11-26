Pop-up gift shop opens

A POP-UP shop selling gifts has opened in Henley.

The Creative Duck is based at the former Galaxy Nails premises in Duke Street, which closed earlier this year.

It has been set up by a creatives networking group of the same name, which is run by Sarah Gilbert, Nicola Nott and Joanna McGinn.

It is selling a range of items, including art, stationery, vintage furniture, ceramics, jewellery and home and fashion accessories from more than 40 different suppliers.

It will also offer children’s Christmas craft activities and will be open every day until December 8.

Mrs Nott said: “It’s a great way for local creatives to be able to sell their products on the high street and I think people want to see the products in real life rather than online. People have been really positive.”

Upstairs there are items of furniture for sale which have been given a new lease of life by interior designer Joanne Burgess, of The Curious House.

Pictured are Graeme Yardley, Jane Wing-King, Nicola Nott, Hilary Capers and Maia Smith