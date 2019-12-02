£17,000 grant for women’s regatta

HENLEY Women’s Regatta has been awarded almost £17,000 by the town council for equipment to broadcast the races online.

The grant was made on the condition that the council and other organisations can borrow the equipment free of charge when not in use by the regatta.

The council also asked for its sponsorship to be acknowledged in all publicity, including online streaming.

The regatta organisers applied for £16,766, saying that spectators now expected full coverage of the racing online.

They have previously borrowed equipment from Samsung but said that may no longer be possible.

A report to the council said the regatta had reserves of about £125,000 but required at least £100,000 to cover non-refundable infrastructure costs should the event be cancelled.

A meeting between the organisers and a group of councillors had agreed that with the grant “value was being obtained and the specification was commensurate with the need”.

The report added: “Councillors also discussed the benefits created by the regatta for the town.

“It was felt there was a marked increase in footfall for town centre businesses and more so than with the Henley Royal Regatta.

“It was also felt that the event added to the profile of Henley and its promotion to an international audience, noting participation at the event from several countries.”

The council awarded the regatta grants of £10,000 and £5,000 in 2015 and 2016.