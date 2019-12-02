I work hard on all key issues

John Howell (Conservative)*

I HAVE lived in the Henley constituency for more than 25 years and have been a parish councillor, county councillor and your MP since 2008. I have a solid understanding of what concerns people across the constituency.

When it comes to the issue of Brexit, as many people know, I voted to remain in the EU in the referendum. I accept I lost that vote and believe that it is now a matter of democracy that we accept the national decision and move on. We need to end the crippling uncertainty that we have been facing.

I have always supported having a deal as I believe that this makes our leaving more secure for us all and maintains a relationship with the EU.

I give full credit to the Prime Minister for bringing back a new deal from Brussels.

But this election is about more than Brexit. In recent months, I have spoken on other important issues such as climate change, planning, housing, the NHS, social care, infrastructure and education.

I have taken petitions from constituents to ministers to help ensure our schools are properly funded.

I have taken the climate emergency to heart, making changes in my own lifestyle and working with others

to look at shared action, and I have joined the Conservative Environmental Network, which pushes a positive agenda for change.

As government champion for neighbourhood planning, I have helped give real power back to communities like Henley.

In Europe, as a representative on the Council of Europe, I have worked on a cross-party basis to ensure that the wider Europe also sets high standards on environmental issues, on social justice, democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

With its 47 member states, it is wider than the EU and through it we can ensure that we still stay at the heart of Europe.

If re-elected I will continue to work hard on the key issues — local, national and international — to ensure opportunity and fairness for all.