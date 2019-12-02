School teams take part in maths challenge

NINE schools competed in a maths challenge for year five pupils at Rupert House School in Henley.

The challenge was delivered by Douglas Buchanan, who travels nationally and internationally running maths challenges and workshops at schools.

The schools taking part were Valley Road primary in Henley, Nettlebed, Sonning Common and Peppard primaries, Caversham Prep, Micklands primary and The Hill primary, both in Caversham, and Herries Prep in Cookham.

Each school entered two pairs of mathematicians and the 18 teams completed a variety of mathematical puzzles.

At the end of the afternoon everyone enjoyed a tea together and prizes were awarded to the winners.

The overall winners were two pupils from Valley Road with one of the Sonning Common pairs in second place and pairs from Rupert House and Herries Prep in equal third.