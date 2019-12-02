Breast surgeon offers advice on awareness

A GROUP of mainly women attended a talk about breast awareness at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley.

Brendan Smith, breast and general surgery consultant at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, said the hospital saw about 450 breast cancer patients a year and each one was seen within two weeks. There were now more men being referred by GPs.

He said a breast lump was more likely to be a cancer in a patient over the age of 50 and the type of treatment required was determined by criteria such as the patients’ family history.

Mr Smith also discussed the latest techniques for breast reconstruction and treating other breast conditions.

The talk was the 15th organised by the Bell Surgery’s patient participation group in partnership with the Royal Berks

The next talk will be on oral health and dental services and will be held on Tuesday, January 21. It is free to attend but booking is essential — call (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net