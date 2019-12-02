Monday, 02 December 2019

Ready to play

A REFURBISHED playground in Henley will be officially opened early next year.

The equipment in the Freemans Meadow play area has been revamped at a cost of £60,000 and is now available to use.

The launch was due to take place on October 30 but was postponed because of bad weather.

The new equipment includes interactive “sensory boards” and a roundabout that is wheelchair-accessible.

