Card shop to re-open next door

A GREETINGS card shop is set to return to Henley only months after leaving.

Paperchase ceased trading at its Bell Street premises in the summer after almost seven years.

Now the company wants to re-open in the unit next door, which used to be the Clarks shoe shop.

A spokeswoman said it wanted to move back in time for Christmas but an official date had not been confirmed.

She said: “Ultimately Henley is a great location for us. We always wanted a presence in Henley and something came up, funnily enough, on the same street.

“It was a good opportunity and fits with our strategy and the location is obviously brilliant.”

Paperchase closed the Henley store in August in what it called a restructure of its outlets. As a result, a number of stores closed and the company secured rent reductions at about 100 other outlets.

The shop was replaced by outdoor clothing company Mountain Warehouse, which opened in September. and is understood to have a five-year lease on the unit.

Paperchase opened in December 2012 and replaced the former Clinton Cards shop. At the time it came under fire for painting its shopfront sky blue.

Clarks ceased trading in June after more than 50 years in the town, saying it had decided not to renew the lease on its premises.