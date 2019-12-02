New lower speed limit

A SPEED limit of 20mph will come into force in Henley on January 31.

It will apply to all streets in the town centre, which currently have a 30mph limit, plus King’s Road, Hop Gardens, Deanfield Avenue, Gravel Hill and parts of Reading Road, Greys Road and Northfield End.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, agreed the change in September last year but there have been numerous delays in implementing it.

The 20mph zone will cost up to £18,000, which includes new illuminated signs. Half of this will be paid by the town council, which wants to reduce air pollution and make the town more pedestrian-friendly.