Charity sales

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
TABLE top sales in aid of Leukaemia Care will be held in Henley next month.
These will take place in Market Place on December 3, 4, 10 and 11from 8am to 4pm.
There will be toys, books, babywear, board games, jigsaws and dressing-up clothes for children on offer.
02 December 2019
