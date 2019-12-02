Monday, 02 December 2019

Parking need

A REVIEW of parking in Henley should be carried out, says the town council.

It is to write to Oxfordshire County Council and South Oxfordshire District Council asking them to carry out a survey

The council says more parking spaces need to be found and it wants to have a second level at the King’s Road car park.

Powered by Miles 33