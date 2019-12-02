Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
A CARE home in Henley which is set to openy in January is to launch a group to help dementia sufferers.
The Henley Manor Care Home in Mill Lane has set up the Henley Dementia Action Alliance to bring businesses together to find ways to make their environment more accessible for those living with dementia and their carers.
02 December 2019
More News:
Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say