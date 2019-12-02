Homes raided

Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
Monday, 02 December 2019
POLICE are investigating a spate of seven burglaries in villages near Henley.
Officers are urging residents to be vigilant after the thieves stole jewellery and other high-value items such as handbags and shoes from properties in Nettlebed, Sonning Common, Kidmore End, Highmoor and Dunsden Green.
02 December 2019
More News:
Refurbishment of school play area and buildings
MORE than £250,000 worth of improvements are ... [more]
POLL: Have your say