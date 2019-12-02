Candidates to attend first election hustings since Eighties

A HUSTINGS with the candidates standing in next month’s general election for the Henley constituency will be held on Tuesday.

Conservative John Howell, Laura Coyle, of the Liberal Democrats, Labour’s Zaid Marcham and Jo Robb of the Green Party will all take part.

The meeting will give residents an opportunity to ask questions and hear from the candidates only days before the election on Thursday, December 12.

It will take place at Christ Church in Reading Road, Henley, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

The meeting has been organised by the Henley Standard, Henley Churches Together and environmental campaign group Greener Henley. Constituents who wish to attend should contact the Henley Standard to be added to the guest list.

Those who are not on the list may be refused entry. Christ Church has a capacity of 350.

Questions from the public should be submitted in advance. Some will be able to put these direct to the candidates at the event, similar to the format on the BBC’s Question Time

programme.

The event will be presided over by the Rev Glyn Millington, minister at Christ Church.

Each candidate will be given two minutes to introduce themselves and explain their motivation for standing before answering questions from the floor.

After the meeting, the candidates will be invited to stay and meet constituents but the church will close at 9pm.

Ed Atkinson, of Greener Henley, said it was the first parliamentary hustings to be held in the town since the Eighties, when Michael Heseltine was the MP.

He said: “I am really excited by the hustings. I remember coming to one in the Eighties and there was a great sense of community.

“I hope this, too, will discuss important issues of our time in a respectful manner.” Rev Millington said: “This presents a fantastic opportunity to have a really thoughtful discussion about the huge range of issues faced in our community.

“ I am really looking forward to meeting the candidates.”

Mr Howell has served as MP for Henley since 2008, succeeding Boris Johnson, who left to become Mayor of London.

At the last election in 2017, he secured 22,294 more votes than his nearest rival.

To attend the event or submit a question to the candidates, call (01491) 419 444 or email henleyhustings@henleystandard.co.uk

Parking at Christ Church is limited so visitors are encouraged to use the station car park or the town centre car parks.