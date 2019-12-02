Cafe and restaurants tops for hygiene

FIVE restaurants and cafés in the Henley area scored top marks in the latest round of food hygiene inspections.

Hotel du Vin in New Street and Costa Coffee in Duke Street, both Henley, were awarded five stars under the Scores on the Doors scheme following a visit by South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health officers.

The same score, meaning “very good”, was awarded to the French Horn restaurant at Sonning, the Cherry Tree Inn at Stoke Row and the Half Moon at Cuxham.

All fared highly in the three key areas of hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of premises and keeping accurate food safety records.

Four stars, or “good”, were awarded to the Village Plaice fish and chip shop in Benson high street, Café Rouge in Hart Street, Henley, and the Red Lion pub in Goring Road, Woodcote.

The Square restaurant in Market Place, Henley, was awarded three stars, meaning “generally satisfactory”, as were the Leafi café at the town’s River & Rowing Museum, the Baskerville in Station Road, Shiplake, the Cowshed tea rooms at Greys Court, near Rotherfield Greys, and Chana Stores in Whitehouse Road, Woodcote.

A score of only two stars, meaning “improvement necessary”, was awarded to the Asiana Spice Thai and Indian fusion restaurant in Reading Road, Henley.

Inspectors said its record-keeping was generally satisfactory but both food handling and overall cleanliness needed to get better.

Meanwhile, Reading Borough Council’s officers awarded five stars to the Go Sing Chinese takeaway in Prospect Street, Caversham, but only one, or “major improvement necessary”, to the Village Tandoori in Kidmore End Road, Emmer Green.

Inspectors said the latter was good for both food handling and cleanliness but major improvement was needed in paperwork. This was the second recent inspection at which the restaurant has scored a single star.

The new Cwtch coffee shop at the Val Wyatt marine, off Willow Lane, was awarded four stars by the Wokingham Borough Council team.

Scores on the Doors is administered by the Food Standards Agency which publishes every result at ratings.food.gov.uk