Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
THE 11th annual Watlington Christmas tree festival at St Leonard’s Church will be launched on Sunday at 3pm.
Father Christmas will switch on the lights and this will be followed by festive refreshments.
Almost 40 decorated trees will be on display until December 22 from 2pm to 4.30pm daily.
The festival theme is “It’s a wonderful world”.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say