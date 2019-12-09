Monday, 09 December 2019

Children post letters to Santa

Children post letters to Santa

CHILDREN posted letters to Father Christmas at Henley town hall. 

The 15 pupils from St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road took it in turns to place their envelopes in he special miniature red letter box on the hall steps. 

George Robinson, three, has asked for a Paw Patrol Tower.

Kayla Grandison, two, wants a dog and Georgia Froelich, three, asked for a Batman and house that shoots webs.

Father Christmas will reply to their letters before the end of term. 

Kate Catlin, who manages the school’s nursery, said: “We have been doing this for many years. It’s a lovely way for the children to get into the Christmas spirit.

“It’s part of their early years literacy development and helps all of us get in the mood for Christmas.”

