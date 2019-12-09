Pupils show confidence in concert performance

ALMOST 80 pupils from Rupert House School in Henley performed a Christmas tea concert.

There was a mix of solo and ensemble performances including violinists, cellists, pianists and singers.

The prep school orchestra performed Simple Samba, the tuned percussion club played Havana and the junior choir sang Circle of Life. The concert finished with the prep choir performing Silent Night.

Jennie Breen, head of music and performing arts, said: “The soloists were children who are having instrumental lessons at Rupert House School and the ensembles are clubs that we run as part of the school day.

“For some children it was the first time they had performed in front of an audience properly and we had others who were going for music scholarships at local senior schools.

“I thought it went really well and I was really proud of all the children.

“There was a nice atmosphere and the children were very supportive of each other. They also showed a great amount of confidence to go out and perform.”