Nomad grants

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
GRANTS of more than £4,500 have been donated to charities and organisations in Henley by its representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council.
Councillor Kellie Hinton awarded £509 to Henley Music School and £1,000 each to the youth and community project Nomad and the Henley Society’s heritage sign restoration project.
Mayor Ken Arlett also gave £1,000 to Nomad and the same amount to the Christ Church Centre.
Each councillor has a budget of £5,000 to spend in their community.
09 December 2019
More News:
Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say