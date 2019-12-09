Nomad grants

Monday, 09 December 2019

GRANTS of more than £4,500 have been donated to charities and organisations in Henley by its representatives on South Oxfordshire District Council.

Councillor Kellie Hinton awarded £509 to Henley Music School and £1,000 each to the youth and community project Nomad and the Henley Society’s heritage sign restoration project.

Mayor Ken Arlett also gave £1,000 to Nomad and the same amount to the Christ Church Centre.

Each councillor has a budget of £5,000 to spend in their community.

