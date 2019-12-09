Crowds fill the streets

THOUSANDS of people attended the Henley Christmas Festival.

The turnout at the celebration on Friday evening was one of the biggest in years as it was dry but cold.

Roads in the town centre were closed as dozens of food and charity stalls, fairground rides and other attractions were set up.

Many shops stayed open late and some served festive refreshments such as mulled wine and mince pies.

The evening began with a children’s lantern parade from the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows to Friday Street.

Dozens of youngsters took part in the parade and many carried lanterns they had made at workshops at the museum and decorated with coloured tissue paper, ribbons and cellophane.

The parade was led by Deputy Mayor David Eggleton and town crier Major David Wilson.

Many spectators took pictures of the parade as it passed them.

Two reindeer from Riverways Farm, near Wargrave, were in a pen in Friday Street where children could feed, stroke and have their pictures taken with them.

Many children from the parade then made their way to the large Christmas tree in Falaise Square to sing carols while hundreds of others queued up to see Father Christmas in his grotto at the Regal Picturehouse in Boroma Way. Every child received a gift and there was music and face painting at the cinema.

Children from the Divas and Dudes Dance Academy performed Sparkle & Shine in front of the town hall and this was followed by carol singing by the Henley Youth Choir.

An old-fashioned fun fair was set up in Hart Street, with attractions including a test-your-strength machine, wooden swing boats and a miniature carousel where the children could sit in little aeroplanes.

Street food was available in Bell Street, while Gabriel Machin butchers in Market Place ran its usual barbecue and the Argyll sold mulled wine, hot dogs and sausages.

Businesses, charities and community groups had stalls in Falaise Square, including Lovibonds Brewery, the RNLI, Henley Lions Club, Peppard Primary School, Rupert House School and the Thames Hospice.

In Duke Street chocolate shop Gorvett & Stone was giving visitors free hot chocolate and jewellers David Rodger Sharp was offering spiced apple and Drambuie cocktails.

Laurence Menswear was giving away mulled wine and Christmas cake to raise money for Ben Clarke, from Sonning Common, who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The highlight of the evening was the switching on of the lights on the 30ft Nordmann fir tree in Market Place, which was sponsored by Invesco and supplied by the Tree Barn in Christmas Common.

This was carried out by six-year-old Phoebe Carey, a pupil at St Mary’s School in St Andrew’s Road, who won a competition to design Mayor Ken Arlett’s official Christmas card.

She submitted the best design on the theme of “A Christmas feast in Henley”.

Before the ceremony Phoebe, her mother Julia, brother Charles, four, and best friend Allegra Benarr were invited into the Mayor’s parlour in the town hall for tea. Betty Jones and Jessica Condon, stars of the Kenton Theatre’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty, then led the switch-on.

Jones, who plays Beauty, lay asleep on cushions at the top of the town hall steps before being awoken by a kiss from Prince Gorgeous, played by Condon.

Councillor Arlett then led a countdown from 10 with the panto stars before Phoebe pushed down a plunger wrapped in red tinsel to light up the tree.

Afterwards the crowd sang Christmas carols and were accompanied by the d:two choir, Henley Youth Choir and Woodley Town Band.

Phoebe said: “It was really exciting and I got dressed up. I was a bit nervous but I was really looking forward to it.

“My friends at school have asked me about it and said they wished they were doing it.”

Her mother added: “Phoebe had an amazing evening, a night for her to remember forever.

“They had lots of delicious treats in the town hall and they were also lucky enough to have their photo taken with Frozen’s Princess Elsa, played by Daisy Smith, who led the singing for the night.”

Cllr Arlett said: “It was an excellent start to the festive season. The whole evening was pretty spectacular and the town was packed.

“I spoke to a lot of the shop owners and managers and they all said they seemed to have done exceedingly well. I noticed all the pubs and bars were fully stocked with people after 9pm.”

Geoff Stoves, from Sonning Common, said: “I enjoyed the carols and going into some of the charity shops. It was great having a beer in the cold — very palatable — and I think the cold weather has done the night justice.”

Bertie Piasecki, from Henley, said: “It’s a wonderful event and I always try to come. I’m so glad to be here.”

Lucy Smith, 50, from Henley, attended with her daughters Sophie, 10, and Jessie, eight. She said: “We came because it’s about capturing the magic for them really. The kids were just so excited and didn’t want to miss out. We got here just before the tree was lit up and joined the carol singing.

“I think it’s a lovely tradition and wonderful to see the local community coming together.”

Dean and Claire Rogers, of Greys Road, attended with their son Beau, two, and baby Grace, one.

Mr Rogers said: “We have absolutely loved this evening. We have been before but never with the children so this is the first time they have been able to enjoy it and find out what Christmas is all about.

“I think it is fair to say that we are just as excited as the kids are. Beau is only little but he has been on some rides and we have had a look around the shops.

“This is one of the most fun things we have been to as a family all year and we have been looking forward to it for a long time.”

Karina Korpela, of Wyndale Close, Henley, was at the festival with her husband Jeremy and son Liam.

She said: “This is the second time I have been and I love it. We have been to the H café and are just generally walking around the shops and enjoying some mulled wine.

“I have been looking forward to tonight for a while because there is so much to do. It is a great community event and I would say I look forward to it more than the regatta. It is more of a local event and everyone comes together on the night.”

Mari Gibbon, from Henley, said: “We come every year. The kids have fun and we have fun as a family. It is so exciting.”

Joanne Harrison, from Henley, visited with her husband Peter and daughter Harriet, two.

She said: “It’s just a nice thing for Henley to do. Harriet likes the lights and it’s quite Christmassy.”

Catherine Aithal, from Henley, said: “It’s one of the best evenings of the year. There’s lots of things for the kids to do and it really starts Christmas for us.”

Kate Cartland, who attended with her sons Cassius and Max, said: “We came to see the Christmas lights being switched on. The boys see all their friends from school and I can have a glass of mulled wine.”

Linda Swann, from Aston, visited with her sisters Janet Collins and Hazel Mahony-Masters.

She said: “I come every year and my sisters come from Kent — it’s the start of Christmas time.”

Town and community manager Helen Barnett said: “This year was the best” since she has been in Henley.

She said: “I thought it was fabulous. We had more community involvement and help from the Kenton Theatre this year with the skit for our Christmas tree switch on.

“We had more retailers taking part in the late-night shopping event than ever before and it was Black Friday so it was a double whammy. I have been around speaking with the retailers and traders and they were very positive about the whole evening.

“It was a lovely evening and there was a really nice atmosphere. I totally agree that we had it on the right Friday. There were lots of people that wanted to have it last week and we need to give retailers as much chance as possible to get people buying before Christmas.

“We also have lots of free parking before Christmas, so hopefully we can encourage more people to come to shop in Henley. A couple of years ago I did all of my Christmas shopping here and showed people that it was possible.

“We have had some great feedback and we will try to look at how we can manage traffic, but this is Henley and traffic is going to be a problem.”