Christmas show by jewellery and silversmith students

TEN students of a jewellery and silversmithing course in Dunsden showed their work at a Christmas exhibition.

They are based at the Bishopsland Educational Trust, where they live as resident artists at the home of founders Oliver and Penelope “Pope” Makower for 46 weeks.

The students, who started the course in September, created items including jewellery, vases, spoons, silver beakers, dishes and candle holders for the two-day exhibition on Saturday and Sunday. All the work was available to buy.

Glyn McIntosh, director of finance and administration, said: “It’s the 26th year that there has been a Christmas exhibition at Bishopsland and when the gang arrive in September they start working on the pieces they are going to sell. It teaches them a range of different skills, including working to deadlines, pricing and presentation and all the skills they need to exhibit for when they leave.

“Bishopsland is all about preparing talented, emerging, self-employed makers to get the skills they need to earn a living. The students have worked incredibly hard. The standard is always high because it’s all handcrafted. Pope Makower, who founded Bishopsland and still runs it, ensures everyone’s work is up to standard.”

The next exhibition will be held on Monday and Tuesday, August 10 and 11 from 2pm to 5pm.

About 200 students have now attended the school since it was established in 1993.