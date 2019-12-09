Rotarians and runners help fund charity’s ‘blood bike’

A NEW motorcycle has been donated to a rapid response charity that transports blood and other products between hospitals.

Henley Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge donated £4,750 towards the BMW, which cost £9,500. The remaining amount was paid by an anonymous donor.

The money was raised by this year’s Henley half marathon and 10km races in October, which the two clubs organised together for the first time.

The machine has been named after Sister Frances Dominica, founder of the Helen & Douglas House hospices, who unveiled the bike outside Townlands Memorial Hospital in York Road, Henley.

The charity SERV–OBN, better known as Blood Bikes, transports samples on behalf of the NHS outside normal hours, using volunteers on motorcycles.

It visits Townlands about once a week to collect blood samples and donations of milk from mothers in the community to take to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Guy Lipscomb, the charity’s operations manager and one of the riders, said the charity now had 15 bikes, which made it easier to cover Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Northamptonshire, a total of 1,700 square miles.

He said: “Any sample taken after the normal NHS collection and delivery we pick up because otherwise they would have to take it by taxi so we do it for free.

“The bikes are a fantastic piece of kit for what we need. Each one has got enough luggage space for what we need to carry and sometimes the box of samples can be quite large. It’s also quite economical to run.”

Malcolm Leonard, chairman of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, said the clubs decided to raise money for the charity after Mr Lipscomb gave a talk on its work to his club.

He said: “Henley Rotary Club agreed with us that we should use the proceeds from the half marathon for this.

“This clearly shows the value of Henley Rotarians organising the Henley half marathon. We thank all the runners, sponsors and helpers for making this possible.

“All blood bikes have been named after ladies who have done exceptional work in the field or nursing. We felt there was no better person to have their name on the bike than Sister Frances.”

Sister Frances said: “This is a huge privilege and I know, as a nurse, what amazing work Blood Bikes have done since 1962.

“This is just an amazing contribution to the care and wellbeing of patients.”

Kamran Irani, chairman of SERV-OBN, said: “It’s fantastic to get the support of the two Rotary clubs.

“The bikes are central to our operation. We couldn’t operate without them.

“This year we’ve done well over 200,000 miles and what we’re carrying is very important and time sensitive.”