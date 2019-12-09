Monday, 09 December 2019

Man dies in bus crash

A MAN died in a collision between a car and a stationary bus.

He was a passenger in the Mercedes E-Class involved in the incident, which happened at a bus stop Henley Road, Caversham, near its junction with Micklands Road, at about 4.11pm on Monday.

Police said the man, from Caversham, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin had been informed.

No one else was injured in the collision, which involved a single-decker Thames Travel bus.

The incident led to traffic jams throughout the area after police closed the road and set up diversions into Caversham Park Road and Donkin Hill.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 866 of December 2.

