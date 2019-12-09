‘There is enthusiasm for decriminalising enforcement’

THERE is enthusiasm for the decriminalisation of parking enforcement, according to a Henley councillor, writes David White.

Stefan Gawrysiak wants Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to delegate the power to parish councils, meaning tickets and fines could be issued by wardens instead of Thames Valley Police.

But this requires the agreement of the district councils across the county and an application to be made to the Department for Transport.

Councillor Gawrysiak, who is a member of the town, district and county councils, said: “There’s enthusiasm for decriminalisation and certainly in Henley we need it because there’s a desperate parking situation that’s not being tackled by the police at the moment because they are engaged in other duties.”

He said three district councils — South Oxfordshire, the Vale of White Horse and Cherwell — would need to be in agreement.b We have indications that they are in favour,” he said. “Before decriminalisation can come in, all the traffic regulations have to be digitised.”

He said it had been suggested that decriminalisation was introduced with the paper copies and then these be digitised over a period of two to three years.

Wardens are currently employed to monitor parking at Henley Town Council’s car parks at Mill Meadows and in Mill Lane.

Town councillors have previously called for their remit to be extended to include on-street parking. This would cover vehicles parked on pavements or double yellow lines as well as in loading bays, which are often abused by drivers and prevent lorries being able to make deliveries.

Previous plans to decriminalise parking were held up as not all the councils were in favour.