Decisions to be quicker

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
Monday, 09 December 2019
HENLEY Town Council has agreed to streamline its decision-making process using powers of delegation.
A reference document for staff and councillors is considered “best practice” by the National Association of Local Councils and is a requirement for councils seeking “quality award” status.
Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said it would be mean the council should be able to expedite work more quickly.
09 December 2019
