Housing plan rewrite delayed by wrangle

WORK on rewriting the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan could be delayed.

Councillor Ken Arlett, who chairs Henley Town council’s planning and neighbourhood plan committees, said this was due to delays involving South Oxfordshire District Council’s new draft local plan.

The district council, which is run by a Green and Liberal Democrat coalition, has threatened to scrap its plan, which was approved by the former Conservative administration.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick then took control of the process, saying the council was putting at risk tens of millions of pounds of Government money for infrastructure improvements across Oxfordshire that will be needed with new housing developments. Cllr Arlett, who is also a district councillor, said no further work would take place on the Local Plan until after the general election.

He added: “This has a knock-on effect to the neighbourhood plan as we are no longer allowed to refer to it in any of our documents. This could cause major delay of our review.”

The original neighbourhood plan was approved in a referendum in 2016 but is being updated to take account of developments that have taken place since then with hundreds more homes still to be built.

The council has been compiling a series of topic papers from the evidence gathered by its working groups which cover schools, GP surgeries, utilities, transport, car parks, liaison with businesses and community engagement.