No pocketing parking fines

A NEW contractor appointed to enforce parking restrictions at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley will not make money from fines.

Saba Park Services is to take over on December 19 from Smart Parking, which was ordered off the site in April after numerous complaints that it was fining people unfairly.

Since then, there have been problems with shoppers parking at the site off York Road and forcing patients, including some with mobility problems, to park further away and walk.

Saba has been awarded an initial three-year contract by NHS Property Services, which owns the site, and is proposing using automatic number plate recognition cameras.

Tony Griffiths, continuous improvement manager at NHS Property Services, revealed details of the deal at a meeting of the Townlands Steering Group. He said: “Previously, contractors on a number of our sites have had an incentive to raise penalty charge notices because they kept the income. That is no longer the case.

“They [Saba] gave us a fixed price to deliver the service on the site and we will pay them if they deliver.

“They can only issue penalty charge notices if there’s a clear breach of rules and they keep none of the income.”

Smart Parking used ANPR technology and Mr Griffiths acknowledged that patients and relatives had a “bad experience” as a result. He said: “We have to recognise they were old generation cameras. We have new cameras, a much better system and we have a contractor who’s working with us, not trying to make money off people wrongly.

“It’s a much better contract. The system will work. We will be monitoring it and if it’s proving to be problematic in any form we will make changes to it and come back and have a conversation with you.”

There will be three cameras in the car park that will record cars entering and leaving the site. Drivers can then register their vehicle at a tablet located at the hospital’s reception.

After entering the first three letters or digits it should flag up the registration at which point drivers can “check in”.

The tablet will then give the driver a unique reference number which they can write down, take a picture of or send an email confirmation by entering an address.

Mr Griffiths said there would be one tablet initially but this would be increased to two if there were queues. A receptionist would be trained to help.

Saba will honour the 20-minute “grace” period if patients are being dropped off by a carer or friend.

Dr Barry Wood, a member of the steering group, suggested having large screens, saying some visitors suffered from macular degeneration or may not be “screen literate”.

He also warned against implementing the system so quickly, saying there were a lot of “bad moods” about ANPR in the town and NHS Property Services could have a “disaster”.

Mr Griffiths said NHS Property Services could step in if necessary. For example, fines would be rescinded if drivers accidentally keyed in the letter “O” rather than a zero.

He said: “Hopefully, we’ll get to a point where no one ever needs to go to Popla, which is the appeals authority, because we can get it sorted far faster and easier and ensure there’s no stress for people.

“If you breach restrictions, rather than issue penalty charge notices, on the first occasion you will receive a warning letter so you are aware of what you have done wrong and you can get it right next time.”

Mr Griffiths said after the three-year contract there would be an opportunity for Saba to extend for up to two more years.

He added: “I think what’s important to recognise is the car park is for the users of the hospital, no one else.

“Currently, the feedback is there’s abuse of the car park. That needs to stop because it is stopping people who need to attend the hospital getting a parking space.

“Non-hospital users are parking overnight and are parking poorly by taking up more than one space. The car park is therefore full and you can’t get in. The car park management is required to reduce the number of cars.”

The Chilterns Court Care Centre and the Hart and Bell Surgeries are not part of the scheme so if visitors to those parked at the hospital grounds they would be fined £50 or £25 if paid within 14 days.

Staff at the hospital will be issued with “virtual permits” so they can drive in and out. These permits could also be issued to volunteer groups.

Saba will not enforce over the Christmas period in order to allow visitors to get used to the system and signs will be installed informing people that cameras are in operation.

Mr Griffiths said: “You have had a very poor service for car park management at Townlands.

“There was an inappropriate contract in place, it caused unnecessary worry for people who got penalty charge notices and I apologise to you for that. It should not have happened.

“Townlands was not alone in generating a significant number of complaints for us on car parking. We had a number of sites that did that.

“The issues that underpinned these complaints were either the performance of the contractor or the fact there were no controls or we had overzealous control.”

Mr Griffiths said NHS Property Services was also looking at offering out-of-hours parking to residents of York Road and Clarence Road from 6pm to 8am during the week and from 6pm on Friday nights to 8am on Mondays. This would cost £20 per quarter.

Smart was awarded the contract when the hospital opened in early 2016 and was repeatedly criticised for issuing tickets of up to £160 to legitimate patients. Many paid for fear of being taken to court.

In some cases they mistyped their registration number into the touchpad at the hospital reception but Smart refused to scrap the fine when they were sent proof of their appointment. In other instances the firm refused to honour the grace period.

The company was exposed by the Henley Standard’s Not Very Smart Parking campaign.