Children celebrate US holiday with mums

A ROAST turkey lunch was held at Badgemore Primary School in Henley to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Pupils at the school in Hop Gardens spent the morning being taught about the American holiday before taking part in themed activities.

They made models of turkeys and pumpkins from craft materials and watched online videos of Thanksgiving parades and celebrations from the other side of the Atlantic.

The children then enjoyed a meal of turkey, potatoes, parsnips, sweet potato and vegetables followed by apple pie and ice cream. They also had a snack of pumpkin muffins. The event was organised by Kerry Millward, of St Mark’s Road, who is originally from New York and whose daughter Elodie, four, is in reception class.

She was helped by Lacey Lynch, who comes from California and whose son Hudson, six, is also in reception.

Mrs Millward, who lives with her British husband Paul and also has a two-year-old son called Zach, said: “The school serves turkey once a month anyway so I thought it wouldn’t be too hard to switch the menu.

“I met with the school chef, who was very accommodating, and she did a really good job of putting an American spin on it. It meant my daughter could experience Thanksgiving on the date itself as she’d normally be off school. The other children paid a lot of attention and really enjoyed it.”

Mrs Lynch said: “The school did a lovely job and has been so supportive of the idea. It has been a great way to teach the kids about other cultures.”

Thanksgiving originated among the pilgrims who founded America as a way of thanking God for their safe arrival in the New World. It was proclaimed a national holiday by President George Washington in 1789.