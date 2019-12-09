Respect won out, just

VIEWS were frankly exchanged at Tuesday’s hustings in Henley, but anyone expecting fireworks will have left disappointed.

That’s not to say there wasn’t some spirited heckling — especially when John Howell repeated his assertion that the Government is spending billions more on education in order to plug a funding gap.

As the chorus of disapproval escalated, forcing Mr Howell to raise his voice above it, the chairman Rev Glyn Millington was able to restore calm with a good-natured and self-deprecating joke about his own failing hearing.

However, the crowd was clearly in a constructive mood as the evening’s loudest noises were cheers of support. Most went to Laura Coyle and Jo Robb, who spoke with passion and eloquence about their fears for the future and their proposed solutions.

Mr Marham was also applauded for his sobering and heartfelt warning about the perils of stoking social division over Brexit.

Mr Howell may not have left the same impression as his fellow panellists but he answered his critics respectfully and a fair-minded observer might point out that he was the only candidate arguing partly on the back foot.