Restaurant bid to use garden later opposed by neighbours

A BID by a Henley restaurant to use its patio and garden later on summer evenings has been opposed by neighbours.

David Holliday, who runs the Hart Street Tavern with Alex Sergeant, wants to use the outdoor area until 10pm from April to September as opposed to the 6pm limit that currently applies.

The garden area can seat up to 40 people but he says the existing boundary walls provide good noise screening and he is willing to pay for extra measures should they prove necessary.

Mr Holliday says the move would benefit the local economy by giving town centre visitors more choice and would “provide continued growth for a thriving restaurant which has bought much-needed vitality to Henley”.

But four neighbours have objected, saying the increased noise would cause disturbance.

Sara Withey, who lives in Friday Street behind the restaurant, said: “I love the hustle and bustle of town life but you need a sanctuary to get away from it... if this happens, that is the one thing I won’t be able to do. I also fear for our security. We don’t want people wandering around our garden at night in a party mood.”

Stephan Groh, of Hart Street, said the existing walls didn’t stop restaurant noise spilling into his property and extending the hours would stop his children sleeping.

He said: “We already tolerate the ongoing noise of the kitchen’s fan clearly impacting our amenity during full opening hours and late night noise from glass disposal.

“[The application] would create significant additional noise which would prevent us enjoying our garden.”

Tim Holway, of Friday Street, said: “Families would wish to use their own gardens between 6pm and 10pm.

“Forty covers dining outside would affect their ability to enjoy a quiet evening.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended that the application is refused on the grounds that the increased noise would disturb the neighbours.

Councillor Ian Reissmann said: “I oppose this — the original noise restriction was imposed to protect residents and we should stick to it.

“Perhaps the current tenant is willing to conduct themselves in a friendly way regarding neighbours but if we allow this we can’t guarantee others will do the same.”

But Councillor Will Hamilton said: “This building has served as a restaurant for the best part of 15 years and the current tenant manages it properly.

“We should be supporting this business.”

The committee also claimed there was limited room for 40 diners to escape through the main building if there was a fire.

Ms Withey said she was happy to offer her garden as an emergency exit as she had done with the previous tenant but not after 6.30pm.

The unit was occupied by the La Bodega Spanish restaurant for many years before CAU, a steak house, opened in early 2015.

That closed last year when the national chain went into administration.

Mr Holliday and Mr Sergeant, who also run the Bottle and Glass Inn at Binfield Heath, opened the Hart Street Tavern in June.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to decide the application before Christmas.

