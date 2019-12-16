Rescue volunteers receive royal honour

A SEARCH and rescue team service has been honoured

Members of Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue were presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service by Tim Stevenson, the Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire, at a ceremony in Oxford.

They received a crystal trophy and a certificate signed by the Queen.

Mr Stevenson praised OxSAR’s dedication, commitment and drive when searching for vulnerable people in partnership with Thames Valley Police and the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

OxSAR chairman David Woodgate said: “This has been achieved through the dedication of OxSAR’s volunteers and their close working relationship with the emergency services.

“The award marks a milestone in excellence and recognition for the team’s work.”

OxSAR was set up in 2008 and now has a a team of 60 professional volunteers. The service is funded entirely by voluntary donations and grant awards.

Pictured are member Karen Edwards, founding member Steve Butcher, station commander for road safety Andy Ford and founding member Sarah Smith.