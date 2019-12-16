Pupils treated to pantomime at school

CHILDREN at Rupert House School in Henley watched a Christmas pantomime.

Actors Hadley Smith and Meg Matthews from West End in Schools performed Scroogical!, a take on Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

It is the story of Chrissie, the trainee Christmas Spirit, who has got to persuade Ebenezer Scrooge to believe in the magic and wonder of Christmas, or she’ll never pass her festive test. If she fails then Christmas could be cancelled forever.

Camilla Earp, deputy head of the prep school, said: “At this time of year the children spend a lot of time preparing for Christmas plays and nativities and put a lot of effort into our carol service. It’s a lovely opportunity to see a theatre company in action without having to travel.

“Year two did A Christmas Carol for their play so they loved to see people playing their characters. There was lots of audience participation from the pupils and teachers. The children loved it and they were able to chat to the performers afterwards.

“We encourage every child to get involved in performing arts in some way. It gives them confidence.”

The performance was followed by ice cream.