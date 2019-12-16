Leak repaired

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
Monday, 16 December 2019
A WATER leak at the Waitrose store in Henley has been repaired.
A company spokesman added: “We cordoned off any affected areas and as a precaution carried out a deep clean while contractors sought to resolve the issue.”
16 December 2019
More News:
Volunteer drivers sing carols for charity
DRIVERS from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning ... [more]
Complaint over U-turn and rewording of crucial report
WATLINGTON Parish Council has formally complained ... [more]
POLL: Have your say