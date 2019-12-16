Where all 70 Millie’s Dream defibrillators are located

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
THE 53 community defibrillators are at (all Henley unless otherwise stated):
HSBC Bank, Falaise Square
Rupert House School, Bell Street
Gillotts School, Gillotts Lane
Sacred Heart Primary School, Greys Hill
Badgemore Primary School, Hop Gardens
Valley Road Primary School
Leander Club
Leichlingen Pavilion, Mill Meadows
The Hub, Station Road
Swiss Farm, Marlow Road
Higgs Group, Station Road
Henley Cricket Club, Matson Drive
Townlands Memorial Hospital, York Road
Henley 60+ Social Club, Greys Road car park
Sacred Heart Church Hall, Vicarage Road
Remenham parish hall, Remenham Lane
Upper Thames Rowing Club, Remenham Lane, Remenham
Harpsden village hall
The Baskerville pub, Station Road, Shiplake
Shiplake memorial hall, Memorial Avenue
Shiplake Primary School, Memorial Avenue
Nettlebed Community School, High Street
The Crown Inn, Pishill
Upper Assendon Farm
Highmoor Nursery School, Highmoor Memorial Hall
Tanners Lane, Tokers Green
Checkendon Primary School
Checkendon telephone box, Parkside
Stoke Row village hall, Main Street
Stoke Row cricket pavilion
Crazies Hill village hall
The Piggott School, Twyford Road, Wargrave
Robert Piggott Infant School, Wargrave
Robert Piggott Junior School, Wargrave
The Pavilion, Recreation Road, Wargrave
Sonning Common Primary School, Grove Road
Sonning Common village hall, Wood Lane
Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, Reades Lane, Sonning Common
Peppard telephone box, Peppard Primary School, Church Lane
Kidmore End Primary School, Chalkhouse Green Road
Langtree School, Reading Road, Woodcote
Oratory Preparatory School, Goring Heath
Russells Water village hall
The Five Horseshoes pub, Maidensgrove
Upper Thames Motor Yacht Club, Mill Island, Sonning
Caversham Primary School, Hemdean Road
Heights Primary School, Gosbrook Road, Caversham
Crowmarsh Primary School, Crowmarsh Gifford
Willowbank Primary School, Woodley
Banbury Rugby Club
Elstree School, Upper Woolhampton
The Hawthorns Primary School, Wokingham
Beech Lodge School, near Burchett’s Green
There are 17 devices at private residences.
