Where all 70 Millie’s Dream defibrillators are located

THE 53 community defibrillators are at (all Henley unless otherwise stated):

HSBC Bank, Falaise Square

Rupert House School, Bell Street

Gillotts School, Gillotts Lane

Sacred Heart Primary School, Greys Hill

Badgemore Primary School, Hop Gardens

Valley Road Primary School

Leander Club

Leichlingen Pavilion, Mill Meadows

The Hub, Station Road

Swiss Farm, Marlow Road

Higgs Group, Station Road

Henley Cricket Club, Matson Drive

Townlands Memorial Hospital, York Road

Henley 60+ Social Club, Greys Road car park

Sacred Heart Church Hall, Vicarage Road

Remenham parish hall, Remenham Lane

Upper Thames Rowing Club, Remenham Lane, Remenham

Harpsden village hall

The Baskerville pub, Station Road, Shiplake

Shiplake memorial hall, Memorial Avenue

Shiplake Primary School, Memorial Avenue

Nettlebed Community School, High Street

The Crown Inn, Pishill

Upper Assendon Farm

Highmoor Nursery School, Highmoor Memorial Hall

Tanners Lane, Tokers Green

Checkendon Primary School

Checkendon telephone box, Parkside

Stoke Row village hall, Main Street

Stoke Row cricket pavilion

Crazies Hill village hall

The Piggott School, Twyford Road, Wargrave

Robert Piggott Infant School, Wargrave

Robert Piggott Junior School, Wargrave

The Pavilion, Recreation Road, Wargrave

Sonning Common Primary School, Grove Road

Sonning Common village hall, Wood Lane

Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, Reades Lane, Sonning Common

Peppard telephone box, Peppard Primary School, Church Lane

Kidmore End Primary School, Chalkhouse Green Road

Langtree School, Reading Road, Woodcote

Oratory Preparatory School, Goring Heath

Russells Water village hall

The Five Horseshoes pub, Maidensgrove

Upper Thames Motor Yacht Club, Mill Island, Sonning

Caversham Primary School, Hemdean Road

Heights Primary School, Gosbrook Road, Caversham

Crowmarsh Primary School, Crowmarsh Gifford

Willowbank Primary School, Woodley

Banbury Rugby Club

Elstree School, Upper Woolhampton

The Hawthorns Primary School, Wokingham

Beech Lodge School, near Burchett’s Green

There are 17 devices at private residences.