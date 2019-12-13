Some rail travellers to pay more for speed

TRAIN passengers travelling off-peak between Henley and London Paddington will face slower early evening return journeys from Sunday.

They will be unable to use their tickets between 5pm and 6.45pm on the faster trains under a new timetable issued by Great Western Railway.

Slower alternative services will be available to use but these could add 20 minutes to a journey and also involve a longer wait at Twyford.

Currently, rail users pay £17.70 for an off-peak return journey but they will have to pay £31.80 for an anytime ticket to be able to use the faster early evening services.

Travellers between Goring and London will pay £49.20 for an anytime ticket compared with £21.90 currently.

The changes will not affect season ticket holders.

GWR says about three-quarters of journey times will change under on the new timetable

On the regatta line, some departure times from Henley will remain the same while others will be from a minute to four minutes earlier or later.

Neil Gunnell, of passenger group Henley Trains, said most people were unlikely to be affected by the changes.

He said: “Off-peak travellers going to Paddington who really want to take a fast train home to Henley will need to buy an anytime ticket at £31.80 return.

“Off-peak ticket holders preferring not to do this may despair at the thought of sitting on an extended all-stops TfL Rail service with few seats and no toilets, but this only really affects those aiming to be on the branch services arriving at 5.33pm and 6.04pm.

“Otherwise, for a 20-minute longer journey time, GWR semi-fast services from Paddington avoiding West London (and with seats, tables, hat racks, and toilets) are still available to off-peak ticket holders on their £17.70 day return ticket.

“The choice is 20 minutes longer or £14.10 extra to travel with those on peak tickets but, largely, GWR comfort can be retained.

“One of the bigger impacts of the new timetable will be on Henley passengers travelling to Reading off-peak.

“Where previously, Twyford-Reading journeys were evenly spaced, the fact that GWR trains run limited stop from London while TfL Rail run all stops, means that the GWR services catch up with the slower TfL services by Twyford, giving a five/25 minute wait pattern.

“Locals should note that considerable work went into getting GWR-to-GWR connections for the longer journeys to and from London to give the GWR benefit of full seating, power, hat racks, tables and toilets.

“Except for off-peak ticket holders in the evening peak coming home, only two services into London connect to a TfL Tube-like service and only one coming home across the whole day.”

A GWR spokesman said it needed to manage expected heavier loadings on their fast and semi-fast trains, protecting the services for season and peak-ticket holders, and avoid overcrowding.

He said: “If we did not do so we run a greater risk of crowded trains, where season-ticket holders and peak-ticket holders would be less likely to get a seat.

“The 5.19pm from Paddington to Twyford, for example, takes just 27 minutes direct, compared with the longer TfL journeys.

“Importantly, there are still significantly discounted journeys available: off-peak fares continue throughout the day, albeit on slower services at peak time, and there is no change for customers travelling regularly to work with season-ticket holders still being able to travel for around £14 a day.”

• Members of Henley Trains will offer to help passengers with any timetable queries at Twyford station in the evening from Monday to Friday next week.