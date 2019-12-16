Heart appeal named after girl installs 70th defibrillator

AN appeal to provide life-saving defibrillators across the Henley area has installed its 70th device.

The Crown Inn in Pishill now has a defibrillator on its outside wall thanks to Millie’s Dream.

The charity was launched in 2013 by Sarah Roberts, of King’s Road, Henley, after her daughter Millie, now 12, was diagnosed with a heart and lung condition. It is supported by the Henley Standard.

Her aim was to raise enough money to supply defibrillators to 10 schools in and around the town but the appeal has been so successful that there are now devices at many other buildings, including businesses, halls and sports clubs.

The latest device was unveiled by David Wright, chairman of Henley Squash Club, whose life was saved with the help of a defibrillator after he collapsed on court while playing in a match at Henley leisure centre in October. His heart stopped for 10 minutes but he was saved by duty manager Josh Fahey and recreation assistant Liam Peachey, who gave him CPR and then restarted his heart using the defibrillator at the centre in Gillotts Lane.

Mr Wright, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, was invited to cut the ribbon on the pub device and was accompanied by Millie, Thomas Dunn, chairman of Pishill with Stonor Parish Council, and trainer Suzanne Stickley, of First Aid Matters.

Mr Wright, who is now a volunteer for the charity, said: “I’m really pleased to be here and unveil the 70th Millie’s Dream defibrillator.

“It’s really important to be close to a device when you need one. Every year there are about 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

“In London there are more than 5,000 defibrillators — one for every 1,700 people. Luckily, in Henley and the surrounding area, because of Millie’s Dream, we have one for every 1,400 people.

“I’m here because a few weeks ago I dropped dead on the squash court. Luckily, two of the staff from the leisure centre gave me CPR and applied the defibrillator which got my heart going after 10 minutes.”

He thanked Ms Roberts for her hard work and said: “The time between cardiac arrest and initiation of CPR and use of a defibrillator is absolutely critical to survival and also recovery.

“The chances of being near one and getting one to you is much, much better and that’s what Millie’s Dream achieves.”

The pub defibrillator will be kept in a locked box at the entrance. A 999 operator will provide the code in the event of an emergency.

Millie, who attends Oratory Preparatory School in Goring Heath said: “I never expected the campaign to get this big. With my own heart condition it’s so important that people understand how important it is and that communities there are still lots more needed and we need your money for them.”

Ms Roberts thanked the community and the Henley Standard for their support from the start.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled. I just can’t believe that we started with such small aspirations and we have now unveiled the 70th defibrillator.

“I’m so grateful to the communities at large who are very much taking up the message that it’s so important to have life-saving devices.”

Ms Roberts was asked for help by the communities of Pishill, Stonor and Maidensgrove.

She said: “They weren’t so sure where to go to buy one or where to house it and training.

“They are close-knit farming communities and very supportive of one another but the long and short of it is they are a long way from the paramedics who are coming from Reading or Oxford or, in the worst case scenario, High Wycombe.

“Without a defibrillator your chance of survival is less than 10 per cent and these devices are increasing chances to 50, 60 or 70 per cent.

“We have cases of people who are alive because they have been saved by defibs and bystanders doing fantastic first aid and CPR.

“Of course, none of us wants to see these devices being used but if someone has been unlucky enough to have a cardiac arrest we need to make sure we maximise their chances of survival.

“That eight-minute window is crucial and I think someone like David highlights how important it is we carry on raising money to put in more defibrillators.

“I’m very aware that we have got some absolutely wonderful local charities supporting all sorts of needy people in the area so it is genuinely heartwarming that people continue to support Millie’s Dream.”

Councillor Dunn said having the device was “brilliant”, adding: “Hopefully we won’t need to use it but it’s there just in case.”

After the unveiling, a demonstration of how to use the device was given by Mrs Stickley.

Ms Roberts said: “Suzanne gives people confidence and makes you realise you’re not going to do anything wrong. No one has ever died using a defibrillator wrongly.”

The device is one of three new community defibrillators with the others installed at Upper Assendon Farm and the Five Horseshoes pub in Maidensgrove.

This means the appeal has now supplied 53 community defibrillators and 17 private ones. Each one costs about £1,600 for the device, the box to house it and installation.