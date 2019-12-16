Mayor-ry Christmas, everybody

MORE than 100 elderly Henley residents attended the Mayor’s annual Christmas lunch at the town hall.

The guests, many of whom came from care homes, sat at four long tables which were decorated with red, green and yellow balloons.

They enjoyed a two-course buffet meal before being serenaded by young performers from Henley Music School and Henley Children’s Theatre.

They also played bingo and took part in a raffle.

The pensioners were welcomed by Mayor Ken Arlett and Rev Duncan Carter, the vicar of Holy Trinity Church and Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham, both of whom said grace.

They then helped volunteers and town hall staff to serve the food and drink, which included sandwiches and savoury snacks with wine provided by Woods Wines, of Nuffield.

Each guest was given a Christmas cracker and a paper hat to wear.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton called the numbers for the bingo game which had prizes including chocolates and large boxes of teabags. The winners included Heather Durrant, of Gainsborough Hill, and David Morl.

Christmas cake, mince pies, clementines and sherry were then served while Father Christmas walked from table to table handing out chocolates.

Children from the music school played The Holly and The Ivy, Jingle Bells and We Wish You A Merry Christmas on “toots”, a type of recorder.

This was followed by the raffle with prizes donated by the Henley Rugby Club Henley Business School, Hobbs of Henley, the Kenton Theatre and Tesco, among others.

A bottle of wine was presented to 97-year-old Joyce Maynard for being the oldest in attendance. Cllr Arlett, a lifelong Henley resident, told her: “I remember playing football with your son Peter a long time ago — he was almost as good as me!”

Mrs Maynard, of Crisp Road, said: “I’ve been coming to this lunch for a long time and never expected this. It was a very nice surprise — I didn’t hear what was being said so I only realised what was happening when he came over with the bottle.”

The event closed with a performance by the Henley Children’s Theatre students, who sang Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Let It Snow, White Christmas, Walking In A Winter Wonderland and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas. Tilly Fennell, six, sang a solo rendition of I Saw Mummy Kissing Santa Claus and was joined by Billie Gadsdon, seven, for a duet of Three Little Kittens.

Guest Eileen Collins, 95, from Hambleden, gave an impromptu speech of thanks, which was greeted with a round of applause.

She said: “I would like to say a big thank-you to the Mayor and all his helpers because so much work has gone into this and it has been an absolutely wonderful day.”

Cllr Arlett thanked his personal assistant Leena Wisely for organising the event and everyone who supported it.

He said: “I thought it went pretty well. It’s amazing how children’s performances really capture the older people’s imagination. Everyone really enjoyed themselves.”

The event was also supported by Badgemore Park, Chiltern Valley Winery, the Chocolate Café, Facy, Henley Business School, Henley Chiro and Complementary Health Clinic, Henley Royal Regatta, Henley Rugby Club, Hot Gossip, Invesco, Julie Yeo, Keith Douglas, Kench & Co, Leander Club, Liz Jones, Louise Hastings, R J Hill, Richard Way, Robinson Sherston, Sainsbury’s, Southern Plant, Patisserie Valerie, Villars Haywards, Vintage Vogue, Waitrose and Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard.