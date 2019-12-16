Man banned from driving was nearly four times over drink-drive limit

A MAN from Henley has been banned from driving for almost three years after being caught nearly four times over the drink-drive limit.

Jonathan Allen, 60, of St Katherine’s Road, was found guilty following a hearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on December 6.

The court heard how Allen visited a convenience shop in Henley on July 29 where he attempted to buy alcohol. He was refused because he was already drunk.

Shop staff then witnessed him get into a black mini car and drive away. They called the police and officers traced Allen to his home address about 20 minutes later.

He refused to provide a roadside breath test and was arrested. He was later breath tested, which gave a reading of 138 micrograms of alcohol, nearly four times over the legal limit.

Magistrates disqualified Allen from driving for 32 months, ordered him to undertake 80 hours unpaid work, and was given a 12 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months.

Allen was also ordered to pay £960 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £122.

PC Alex Holmes, of the Thames Valley Police joint operations roads policing unit, said: “Allen’s actions were completely reckless and he was in no state to be even considering getting behind the wheel and driving. It is hugely lucky that he was not involved in a road traffic collision.

“Drink and drug driving has devastating consequences with over around 20 per cent of fatal collisions involving drink or drugs. We are calling on members of the public to take positive action and influence those around them by stopping people under the influence from driving.”

He added: “The message is simple: Don’t drink or drug drive – it’s not worth the risk.”