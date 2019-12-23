Old folk meet friends over a marvellous meal

ABOUT 60 people attended the Henley 60+ Club’s Christmas party.

They enjoyed a traditional turkey dinner followed by mince pies and tea at the club in Greys Road car park.

Afterwards children from Badgemore Primary School sang carols, including Silent Night, Once in Royal David’s City, Away in a Manger, Jingle Bells, When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

Members, who included 102-year-old Caroline Hearn, applauded throughout the performance.

Afterwards the 16 pupils were presented with sweets and pencils before a raffle with prizes such as Prosecco, chocolates and biscuits.

Jo Andrews, 82, of Gainsborough Road, Henley, said: “It was really lovely. All the helpers work so hard.

“My husband Peter died 18 months ago so I’m on my own and I appreciate things like this a lot more now.

“ I come every year and I have made lots of friends.”

Mayor Ken Arlett, who attended for the third year, said: “You can see how the elderly people have enjoyed it. They love listening to the youngsters singing carols.

“There are very few towns that have day centres like this. It’s very well liked and is all part of what makes Henley special.”

Liz Hodgkin, secretary of the club’s management committee, said: “This gives people a chance to have a jolly good time and just enjoy each other’s company.

“They also have a really good meal because the food here is tremendous.”

Gill Dodds, who chairs the management committee, said: “There was a lovely, friendly atmosphere.

“We’re really lucky to have this club. A lot of people here do not have family or would not get out otherwise so it’s a good way to tackle the problem of loneliness.”