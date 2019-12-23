Pupils from four state primary schools perform at town hall carol service

CHOIRS from Trinity, Valley Road, Sacred Heart and Badgemore Primary Schools in Henley performed a carol service at the town hall.

More than 200 people attended the event, which took place in the Queen Elizabeth II room. Ed Drew, director of the charity Faith in Kids, delivered the Christmas message.

The choirs were conducted by Laura Reineke, chief executive of the Henley Music School, which she founded to provide free musical education and is also a charity. The congregation sang Once in Royal David’s City and O Come, All Ye Faithful and the pupils sang When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney and Zither Carol.

The event raised £160 for the Nomad youth and community project. Organiser Sam Brewster said: “It was a great evening. It’s a wonderful thing to bring people together. The children sang brilliantly and the parents loved it.

“I think there’s something very special about having all four state primary schools in town coming together. And having 80 pupils all singing along with the other voices is pretty special. People were pretty appreciative.

“Laura did a great job of putting it all together.

“Ed Drew spoke about the perfect Christmas and said that we all want it to be perfect but in reality it’s often actually quite stressful and there’s a lot going on.

“The message was because it’s often very busy and stressful, it reveals the brokenness in our lives.

“Jesus came to save us from our brokenness.”