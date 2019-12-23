Monday, 23 December 2019

Pupils sing for residents...

YEAR 6 pupils from Rupert House School in Henley sang carols for residents of the Thamesfield care home off Wargrave Road.

The school’s vocal group sang O Little Town of Bethlehem and Leila Cranstoun and Annabel Buff sang I Have a Dream. There were piano solos by Isabella Miles-Kingston and Molly Crichton.

